Barloworld (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Barloworld (OTCMKTS:BRRAY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Barloworld stock opened at $6.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Barloworld has a 12-month low of $5.67 and a 12-month high of $10.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.67 and its 200-day moving average is $7.90.

Barloworld Limited operates as an industrial processing, distribution, and services company. The company offers industrial equipment and services comprising business-to-business sales, servicing, rebuilding, and salvaging of earthmoving equipment, industrial services, and power systems that enable various mining, construction, and power solutions.

