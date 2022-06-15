Barrington Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Universal Technical Institute in a report issued on Monday, June 13th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.11). Barrington Research has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Universal Technical Institute’s current full-year earnings is $0.38 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Universal Technical Institute’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on UTI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

NYSE:UTI opened at $7.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.12 and a 200-day moving average of $8.50. The company has a market cap of $259.05 million, a PE ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.49. Universal Technical Institute has a one year low of $5.34 and a one year high of $11.45.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.13. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 31.96%. The firm had revenue of $102.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.20 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UTI. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Universal Technical Institute in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Universal Technical Institute in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 41.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Universal Technical Institute in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Universal Technical Institute news, CEO Jerome Alan Grant sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $181,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,340.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile (Get Rating)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation and technical training programs in the United States. The company provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians. It also offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.