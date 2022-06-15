Bart Volkmer Sells 11,000 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $243,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 342,143 shares in the company, valued at $7,578,467.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Bart Volkmer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dropbox alerts:

On Tuesday, May 17th, Bart Volkmer sold 11,270 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $229,457.20.

On Monday, April 11th, Bart Volkmer sold 11,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $248,820.00.

Shares of DBX opened at $20.55 on Wednesday. Dropbox, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.93. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 0.89.

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. Dropbox had a net margin of 16.66% and a negative return on equity of 146.35%. The firm had revenue of $562.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 195.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,610,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,858 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 677.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 115,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 101,074 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 867,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,357,000 after purchasing an additional 148,174 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 39,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 10,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 396.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 80,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 63,971 shares during the last quarter. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DBX shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

About Dropbox (Get Rating)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.