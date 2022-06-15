Basf (ETR:BAS) PT Set at €88.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €88.00 ($91.67) price objective on Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BAS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €74.00 ($77.08) price objective on shares of Basf in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €63.00 ($65.63) price objective on shares of Basf in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($64.58) price objective on shares of Basf in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €64.00 ($66.67) price target on shares of Basf in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €72.00 ($75.00) price objective on Basf in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €70.07 ($72.99).

BAS opened at €48.39 ($50.41) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.24. Basf has a twelve month low of €46.47 ($48.40) and a twelve month high of €69.52 ($72.42). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €50.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of €57.37.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

