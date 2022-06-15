Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.60-$0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.64. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Bath & Body Works also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.80-$4.15 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BBWI. TheStreet lowered shares of Bath & Body Works from a c+ rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $87.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.47.

Shares of NYSE:BBWI opened at $32.80 on Wednesday. Bath & Body Works has a 52 week low of $32.09 and a 52 week high of $82.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.23. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.58.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.13. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 15.41% and a negative return on equity of 69.03%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.43%.

In related news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,438,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 16,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $690,280.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,225 shares in the company, valued at $474,256.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

