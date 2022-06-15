Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.80-$4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.43. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Bath & Body Works also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.60-$0.65 EPS.

Bath & Body Works stock opened at $32.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.58. Bath & Body Works has a one year low of $32.09 and a one year high of $82.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.23.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 69.03% and a net margin of 15.41%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 17.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BBWI shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $83.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $87.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.47.

In other news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 16,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $690,280.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,225 shares in the company, valued at $474,256.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,888 shares in the company, valued at $5,438,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBWI. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Bath & Body Works by 10.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Bath & Body Works by 81.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

