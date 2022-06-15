Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.03.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Baytex Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.25 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, April 29th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

OTCMKTS BTEGF opened at $6.21 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 2.37. Baytex Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $7.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Baytex Energy ( OTCMKTS:BTEGF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.07). Baytex Energy had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 80.01%. The business had revenue of $531.97 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Baytex Energy will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

