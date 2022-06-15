Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BEPTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,003,900 shares, a drop of 25.4% from the May 15th total of 5,368,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,448.8 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Beach Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Beach Energy stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.17. 2,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,572. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.18 and its 200-day moving average is $1.08. Beach Energy has a 12 month low of $0.74 and a 12 month high of $1.34.

Beach Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. The company engages in the operated and non-operated, onshore and offshore, and oil and gas production in five producing basins across Australia and New Zealand. It also explores, develops, produces, and transports hydrocarbons; and sells gas and liquid hydrocarbons.

