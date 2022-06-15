Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BDX. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $280.83.

BDX stock opened at $236.32 on Tuesday. Becton, Dickinson and has a 52-week low of $233.05 and a 52-week high of $280.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.64.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 54.89%.

In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $115,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,058 shares in the company, valued at $275,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total value of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

