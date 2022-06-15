Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.30

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.30 and last traded at $6.95, with a volume of 4879484 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.47.

BBBY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $12.08.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $555.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.59.

Bed Bath & Beyond ( NASDAQ:BBBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The retailer reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.94). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 14.09% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,788,025 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $65,467,000 after buying an additional 598,310 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,830,673 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $41,270,000 after buying an additional 346,912 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 2,399,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,977,000 after buying an additional 205,300 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,137,993 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,639,000 after buying an additional 58,262 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 217.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 783,717 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,658,000 after buying an additional 536,654 shares during the period.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.