Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) Short Interest Down 24.1% in May

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,200 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the May 15th total of 80,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bel Fuse in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Bel Fuse from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 1,481.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 105.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,053 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 704.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,619 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Bel Fuse during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.11% of the company’s stock.
Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $136.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.00 million. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 13.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Bel Fuse will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Bel Fuse’s payout ratio is 13.08%.
Bel Fuse Company Profile
Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, e-Mobility and broadcasting, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.
