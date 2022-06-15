Belden (NYSE:BDC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.55-$5.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.48 billion-$2.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.51 billion. Belden also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.35-$1.45 EPS.

BDC opened at $52.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.09. Belden has a 52-week low of $45.31 and a 52-week high of $68.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97 and a beta of 1.32.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $610.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.62 million. Belden had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Belden will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is 12.82%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BDC. StockNews.com upgraded Belden from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet raised Belden from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Belden from $86.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Belden from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Belden from a sell rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Belden by 88.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Belden during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Belden during the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Belden during the 3rd quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Belden by 8.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

