Belden (NYSE:BDC) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.35-$1.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $625.00 million-$640.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $633.93 million. Belden also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.55-$5.85 EPS.

BDC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Belden from $86.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Belden from a sell rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded Belden from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Belden from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Belden from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.50.

Shares of BDC stock opened at $52.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.97 and a beta of 1.32. Belden has a 1 year low of $45.31 and a 1 year high of $68.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.09.

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $610.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.62 million. Belden had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Belden will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.82%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Belden during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Belden in the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Belden during the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Belden by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

