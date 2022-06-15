Bell Financial Group Limited (ASX:BFG) Insider Alastair Provan Acquires 18,387 Shares

Bell Financial Group Limited (ASX:BFG – Get Rating) insider Alastair Provan bought 18,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.14 ($0.79) per share, with a total value of A$20,961.18 ($14,556.38).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.30, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Bell Financial Group Limited provides online broking, investment, and financial advisory services to private, institutional, and corporate clients. It operates through four segments: Technology & Platforms, Products & Services, Retail, and Institutional. The company provides equities, futures, options and cash currency market, foreign exchange, corporate fee income, portfolio administration, margin lending, and deposit products and services, as well as super lending and cash management services.

