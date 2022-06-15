Benchmark Initiates Coverage on Unity Software (NYSE:U)

Stock analysts at Benchmark started coverage on shares of Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on U. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Unity Software from $145.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Unity Software from $125.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Unity Software in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.77.

NYSE U traded up $1.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,871,838. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of -16.95 and a beta of 2.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.23. Unity Software has a 1-year low of $29.09 and a 1-year high of $210.00.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Unity Software had a negative net margin of 50.40% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. The company had revenue of $320.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Unity Software will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 2,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.59, for a total value of $225,080.97. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 219,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,679,645.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 33,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $1,290,298.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 324,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,372,614.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,621 shares of company stock valued at $2,619,386. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in Unity Software by 142.6% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 2,827 shares during the period. American Trust bought a new position in Unity Software during the 1st quarter worth $694,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 33.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,396,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,537,000 after purchasing an additional 350,006 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 888.2% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 18,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 16,884 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 18.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 291,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,918,000 after purchasing an additional 45,865 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

