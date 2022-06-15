Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) Trading Up 7.3%

Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) was up 7.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.26 and last traded at $3.23. Approximately 14,301 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 767,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.01.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BHIL shares. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Benson Hill in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Benson Hill from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Benson Hill from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Benson Hill ( NYSE:BHIL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $92.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.95 million. On average, research analysts expect that Benson Hill, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Benson Hill by 15.9% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,103,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,486,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Benson Hill by 14.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,685,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,675,000 after purchasing an additional 347,939 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Benson Hill in the first quarter valued at $7,429,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Benson Hill by 22.1% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,221,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 221,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Benson Hill in the fourth quarter valued at $6,985,000. 13.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL)

Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.

