Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) a €7.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($7.29) price objective on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CBK. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.70 ($10.10) target price on Commerzbank in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €10.70 ($11.15) price objective on Commerzbank in a report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.20 ($8.54) price objective on Commerzbank in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays set a €8.00 ($8.33) price target on Commerzbank in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €11.00 ($11.46) price target on Commerzbank in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Get Commerzbank alerts:

CBK stock opened at €7.52 ($7.84) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €7.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €7.18. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 billion and a PE ratio of 20.85. Commerzbank has a 1-year low of €5.01 ($5.22) and a 1-year high of €9.51 ($9.91).

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.