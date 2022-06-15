Berenberg Bank Boosts Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Price Target to €150.00

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from €140.00 ($145.83) to €150.00 ($156.25) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Airbus from €170.00 ($177.08) to €180.00 ($187.50) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Societe Generale upgraded Airbus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.46.

EADSY traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.98. 655,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.88. The company has a market cap of $78.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.63. Airbus has a one year low of $24.64 and a one year high of $35.00.

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

