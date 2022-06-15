Berenberg Bank Cuts John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Price Target to GBX 270

John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJFGet Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 300 ($3.64) to GBX 270 ($3.28) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

WDGJF has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 285 ($3.46) to GBX 306 ($3.71) in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of John Wood Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of John Wood Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.00.

OTCMKTS:WDGJF traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.35. 945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,269. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.65 and a 200 day moving average of $2.65. John Wood Group has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $3.50.

John Wood Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment. The company offers engineering solutions, including decarbonization and optimization in energy and industry; and renewable energy, future fuels, and low carbon solutions.

