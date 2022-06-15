Berenberg Bank Cuts John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Price Target to GBX 270

John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 300 ($3.64) to GBX 270 ($3.28) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

WDGJF has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 285 ($3.46) to GBX 306 ($3.71) in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of John Wood Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of John Wood Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.00.

Get John Wood Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:WDGJF traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.35. 945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,269. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.65 and a 200 day moving average of $2.65. John Wood Group has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $3.50.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment. The company offers engineering solutions, including decarbonization and optimization in energy and industry; and renewable energy, future fuels, and low carbon solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.