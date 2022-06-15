Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€125.00” Price Target for HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH)

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH – Get Rating) has been assigned a €125.00 ($130.21) price target by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 35.43% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €149.00 ($155.21) price objective on shares of HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of HBH opened at €92.30 ($96.15) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €114.45 and its 200 day moving average is €121.01. HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €82.35 ($85.78) and a fifty-two week high of €140.10 ($145.94). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and a PE ratio of 7.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.85, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.60.

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co KGaA, through its subsidiaries, develops and operates do-it-yourself (DIY) megastores with garden centers in Germany and other European countries. The company's stationary stores offer approximately 50,000 articles in various divisions, including hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials/timber/prefabricated components, sanitary/tiles, and garden.

