Berenberg Bank Trims Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) Target Price to GBX 130

Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 175 ($2.12) to GBX 130 ($1.58) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Greencore Group stock remained flat at $$5.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Greencore Group has a 12 month low of $5.61 and a 12 month high of $9.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.42.
Greencore Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
