Berenberg Bank Trims Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) Target Price to GBX 130

Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 175 ($2.12) to GBX 130 ($1.58) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Greencore Group stock remained flat at $$5.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Greencore Group has a 12 month low of $5.61 and a 12 month high of $9.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.42.

Get Greencore Group alerts:

Greencore Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Greencore Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencore Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.