Bernardo Hees Acquires 29,400 Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Stock

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) Chairman Bernardo Hees purchased 29,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $168.69 per share, for a total transaction of $4,959,486.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 479,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,950,282.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Bernardo Hees also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

On Tuesday, May 24th, Bernardo Hees bought 28,334 shares of Avis Budget Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $172.78 per share, with a total value of $4,895,548.52.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Bernardo Hees purchased 26,000 shares of Avis Budget Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $189.90 per share, with a total value of $4,937,400.00.

NASDAQ:CAR opened at $160.31 on Wednesday. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.87 and a 1 year high of $545.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $230.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.08. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.05.

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $9.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $6.54. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 635.44% and a net margin of 19.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 38.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 13.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Avis Budget Group in the third quarter valued at $278,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Avis Budget Group by 33.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 608,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,889,000 after purchasing an additional 153,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the third quarter valued at about $4,117,000.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CAR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $193.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $168.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Bank of America downgraded Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays raised Avis Budget Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.80.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.