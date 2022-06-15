Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Trading Up 8.2%

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating)’s share price was up 8.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.49 and last traded at $24.28. Approximately 39,109 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,765,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.43.

Several analysts recently commented on BYND shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Beyond Meat from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Beyond Meat from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Beyond Meat from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Beyond Meat from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Beyond Meat from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.82.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.27, a current ratio of 9.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.64 and a 200 day moving average of $49.31.

Beyond Meat ( NASDAQ:BYND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.57). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 160.55% and a negative net margin of 54.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. Research analysts expect that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -4.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Beyond Meat news, Director Diane Carhart sold 5,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total transaction of $218,073.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,540 shares in the company, valued at $66,528. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Offit Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the first quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the first quarter valued at approximately $691,000. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 16.2% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,375,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,456,000 after buying an additional 192,289 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

