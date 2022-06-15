BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Short Interest Update

BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000,000 shares, a decline of 28.1% from the May 15th total of 6,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. FMR LLC grew its stake in BHP Group by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 6,471 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 417.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 319,130 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,447,000 after buying an additional 257,502 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,107,136 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $59,254,000 after buying an additional 22,602 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 6,296 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 366.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 947 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BHP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. HSBC started coverage on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($32.77) to GBX 2,400 ($29.13) in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Liberum Capital downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,620.69.

BHP traded up $1.98 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,579,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,947,019. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. BHP Group has a 12-month low of $51.88 and a 12-month high of $80.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.88.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

