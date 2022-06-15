BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI) Short Interest Update

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a growth of 47.8% from the May 15th total of 696,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 839,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 28.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of BBAI stock traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $4.06. The stock had a trading volume of 223,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.63. BigBear.ai has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $16.12.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $33.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 million. As a group, analysts expect that BigBear.ai will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on BigBear.ai in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the first quarter worth $142,000. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of BigBear.ai in the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BigBear.ai in the 4th quarter valued at $434,000. 48.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides decision support analytics solutions for the defense, intelligence, federal civilian, manufacturing, supply chain, logistics, and commercial markets. Its solutions enable customers to catalog, curate, manage, automate, and visualize data feeds that can be leveraged to inform decision-making and create decision advantages in various operational environments.

