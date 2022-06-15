BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Shares Down 3.4%

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.22 and last traded at $4.22. Approximately 2,863 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 567,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.37.

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on BigBear.ai in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

BigBear.ai ( NYSE:BBAI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $33.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.23 million. On average, analysts forecast that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of BigBear.ai in the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BigBear.ai in the 4th quarter valued at $39,142,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BigBear.ai in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BigBear.ai in the 1st quarter valued at $2,953,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BigBear.ai in the 4th quarter valued at $434,000. 48.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BigBear.ai Company Profile (NYSE:BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides decision support analytics solutions for the defense, intelligence, federal civilian, manufacturing, supply chain, logistics, and commercial markets. Its solutions enable customers to catalog, curate, manage, automate, and visualize data feeds that can be leveraged to inform decision-making and create decision advantages in various operational environments.

