Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 563,300 shares, an increase of 38.1% from the May 15th total of 408,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 220,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $800.00 to $750.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $793.33.

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock traded up $10.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $480.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,837. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.30 and a beta of 0.93. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 1-year low of $465.85 and a 1-year high of $832.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $525.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $600.45.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $2.14. The firm had revenue of $700.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.00 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 182,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,867,000 after acquiring an additional 20,560 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 573 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,463 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $313,000. 63.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

