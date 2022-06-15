BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share (NASDAQ:BMRN)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 13th. Wedbush analyst A. Argyrides forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s current full-year earnings is $0.94 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $519.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.11 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 2.09%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share.

BMRN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $96.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.46.

BMRN stock opened at $71.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 397.11, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.42. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $70.73 and a 1 year high of $94.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.71.

In related news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 11,800 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $997,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,264,995.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.94, for a total value of $103,253.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,271,364.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,639 shares of company stock worth $9,225,134. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 466.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 181.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 435.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

