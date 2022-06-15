bioMérieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $84.79

bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $84.79 and last traded at $87.30, with a volume of 66 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.56.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.28 and its 200-day moving average is $111.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.31.

bioMérieux Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BMXMF)

bioMérieux SA develops and produces in vitro diagnostic solutions for the diagnosis of infectious diseases in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers systems, which use biological samples to diagnose infectious diseases, cardiovascular pathologies, and various cancers; and microbiological testing of manufacturing primarily for food, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and veterinary sectors.

