BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Given a $206.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) received a $206.00 price target from equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 52.80% from the stock’s previous close.

BNTX has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 price target on BioNTech in a research report on Monday, May 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on BioNTech from $450.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $183.00 price objective on BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on BioNTech from $450.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.27.

BNTX opened at $134.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 5.05. BioNTech has a one year low of $121.32 and a one year high of $464.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.35 and a beta of -0.29.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $15.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $6.84. BioNTech had a return on equity of 122.24% and a net margin of 55.13%. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 211.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BioNTech will post 34.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in BioNTech during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in BioNTech by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BioNTech during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in BioNTech by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.42% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

