BioPharma Credit (LON:BPCP) Sets New 12-Month High at $81.82

BioPharma Credit PLC (LON:BPCP – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 81.82 ($0.99) and last traded at GBX 81.82 ($0.99), with a volume of 32437 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 78.60 ($0.95).

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,298.39.

Get BioPharma Credit alerts:

BioPharma Credit Company Profile (LON:BPCP)

BioPharma Credit PLC, a life sciences investment trust, primarily invests in interest-bearing debt assets. Its assets are secured by royalties or other cash flows derived from the sales of approved life sciences products. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Exeter, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BioPharma Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioPharma Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.