BioSyent (CVE:RX) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $8.82

BioSyent Inc. (CVE:RX – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.82 and traded as low as C$7.90. BioSyent shares last traded at C$7.90, with a volume of 6,500 shares trading hands.

RX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of BioSyent from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Bloom Burton upgraded shares of BioSyent from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 8.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$98.02 million and a P/E ratio of 16.32.

In other news, Senior Officer Sharan Raghubir sold 5,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.63, for a total value of C$39,622.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$85,677.27.

BioSyent Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, sources, acquires or in-licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. Its products include FeraMAX 150, an oral hematinic; FeraMAX Powder, a water soluble oral iron supplement, which helps the body form red blood cells; and FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150 for the prevention and treatment of iron deficiency anemia.

