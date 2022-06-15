Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOT) Short Interest Down 26.0% in May

Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOT – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 150,800 shares, a decrease of 26.0% from the May 15th total of 203,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 128,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

BIOT stock opened at $9.81 on Wednesday. Biotech Acquisition has a 52-week low of $8.30 and a 52-week high of $10.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biotech Acquisition by 1.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 134,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Biotech Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CNH Partners LLC raised its position in Biotech Acquisition by 13.8% in the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 101,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 12,283 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Biotech Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Biotech Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. Institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Biotech Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

