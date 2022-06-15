Bioxytran (OTCMKTS:BIXT) Shares Up 140%

Bioxytran, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIXT – Get Rating) shot up 140% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.44 and last traded at $0.36. 92,950 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 915% from the average session volume of 9,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.20.

Bioxytran Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BIXT)

BioXyTran, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs designed to address hypoxia in humans, which is a lack of oxygen in tissues. Its product pipeline includes BXT-25, a drug designed to oxygenate ischemic (reduced blood flow) regions in the brain that suffered from hypoxia during a brain stroke, and BXT-252, which treats chronic wounds resulting from ischemia caused by occlusion of capillaries.

