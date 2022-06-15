Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS) Short Interest Update

Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,680,000 shares, an increase of 52.5% from the May 15th total of 5,690,000 shares. Approximately 11.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Shares of BRDS stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.53. 68,440 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,415,128. Bird Global has a one year low of $0.48 and a one year high of $9.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.40.

In other news, COO Shane Torchiana sold 238,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.78, for a total transaction of $186,007.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,365,223 shares in the company, valued at $2,624,873.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Yibo Ling sold 496,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.78, for a total transaction of $387,038.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,769,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,988.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 741,199 shares of company stock worth $578,135.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRDS. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Bird Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $796,000. Canaan Partners XI LLC purchased a new position in Bird Global in the fourth quarter worth about $427,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bird Global in the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Bird Global in the fourth quarter worth about $1,556,000. Finally, Valor Management LLC purchased a new position in Bird Global in the fourth quarter worth about $137,437,000. 53.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Bird Global to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

About Bird Global

Bird Global, Inc, a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company’s transportation solutions include e-scooters and e-bikes. It offers a fleet of shared electric vehicles to riders through bird.co, as well as sells products through retailers and distributors.

