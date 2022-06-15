BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM) Short Interest Up 46.5% in May

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,330,000 shares, an increase of 46.5% from the May 15th total of 1,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 562,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Shares of BTCM stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.19. The stock had a trading volume of 730,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,040. BIT Mining has a fifty-two week low of $1.09 and a fifty-two week high of $14.65. The firm has a market cap of $84.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.44.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BIT Mining by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BIT Mining by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BIT Mining by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 332,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BIT Mining by 33.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 7,333 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BIT Mining by 36.9% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 40,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 10,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.98% of the company’s stock.
BIT Mining Limited operates as a cryptocurrency mining company. The company operates through three segments: Mining Pool, Data Center, and Cryptocurrency Mining. It operates a cryptocurrency mining data center in Ohio with power capacity of 150 megawatts; and mining pool business, including the domain name and the cryptocurrency wallet of BTC.com, as well as purchases and deploys bitcoin mining machines.
