Black Spade Acquisition Co (NYSE:BSAQ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Black Spade Acquisition Co (NYSE:BSAQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 27,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSAQ. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Black Spade Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,419,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Black Spade Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,480,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Black Spade Acquisition by 277.7% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 186,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 137,194 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Black Spade Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $991,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Spade Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $790,000. Institutional investors own 47.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BSAQ remained flat at $$9.70 during trading hours on Wednesday. 2,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,875. Black Spade Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.39 and a 1 year high of $9.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.68.

Black Spade Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to complete a business combination with companies in the entertainment industry worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

