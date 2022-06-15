Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

BSM has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet cut Black Stone Minerals from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.00.

BSM stock opened at $15.44 on Tuesday. Black Stone Minerals has a 1-year low of $9.47 and a 1-year high of $17.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.98.

Black Stone Minerals ( NYSE:BSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 36.66% and a net margin of 47.53%. The business had revenue of $36.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Black Stone Minerals will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.36%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 250.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 41.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,157,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,942,000 after purchasing an additional 918,817 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 12,416.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,587,809 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $21,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,123 shares during the period. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. increased its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 29.8% in the first quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 1,555,345 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,935,000 after purchasing an additional 356,737 shares during the period. Mudita Advisors LLP increased its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 45.0% in the first quarter. Mudita Advisors LLP now owns 1,454,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $19,577,000 after purchasing an additional 451,104 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 1.0% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,274,993 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,061,000 after purchasing an additional 12,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.55% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

