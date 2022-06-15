Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX) Short Interest Update

Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,900 shares, a growth of 44.0% from the May 15th total of 52,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 937,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Blackboxstocks stock. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 47,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Blackboxstocks at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BLBX opened at $1.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.44. Blackboxstocks has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $8.00.

Blackboxstocks ( NASDAQ:BLBX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackboxstocks will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Blackboxstocks Inc develops and markets financial technology and social media hybrid platform. It offers Blackbox System, a subscription-based software as a service that provides real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and options traders. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

