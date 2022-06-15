Blackline Safety (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) Cut to Buy at Canaccord Genuity Group

Blackline Safety (OTCMKTS:BLKLF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on Blackline Safety from C$12.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities cut their price target on Blackline Safety from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd.

Get Blackline Safety alerts:

Shares of BLKLF stock opened at $2.78 on Wednesday. Blackline Safety has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $7.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.44.

Blackline Safety Corp., develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud-connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; G7 Bridge, a portable satellite base station; G7 lone worker monitoring solutions; and field-replaceable cartridges in G7c, G7x, and G7 EXO connected devices.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.