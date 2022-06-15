Blackline Safety (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) Given New C$6.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Blackline Safety (OTCMKTS:BLKLF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$9.00 to C$6.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Blackline Safety to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Blackline Safety from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities cut their price target on Blackline Safety from C$9.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Blackline Safety from C$12.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday.

OTCMKTS BLKLF traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $2.78. The stock had a trading volume of 750 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,162. Blackline Safety has a 12-month low of $2.78 and a 12-month high of $7.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.44.

Blackline Safety Corp., develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud-connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; G7 Bridge, a portable satellite base station; G7 lone worker monitoring solutions; and field-replaceable cartridges in G7c, G7x, and G7 EXO connected devices.

