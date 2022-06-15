Blackline Safety (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) Price Target Cut to C$9.00

Blackline Safety (OTCMKTS:BLKLF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on Blackline Safety from C$12.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Blackline Safety to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Blackline Safety from C$9.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Wednesday.

BLKLF stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.78. The company had a trading volume of 750 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,162. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.44. Blackline Safety has a 52 week low of $2.78 and a 52 week high of $7.40.

Blackline Safety Corp., develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud-connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; G7 Bridge, a portable satellite base station; G7 lone worker monitoring solutions; and field-replaceable cartridges in G7c, G7x, and G7 EXO connected devices.

