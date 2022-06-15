Blackline Safety (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) PT Lowered to C$7.50 at TD Securities

Blackline Safety (OTCMKTS:BLKLF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$9.00 to C$7.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Blackline Safety to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Blackline Safety from C$12.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday.

Blackline Safety stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 750 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,162. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.44. Blackline Safety has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $7.40.

Blackline Safety Corp., develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud-connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; G7 Bridge, a portable satellite base station; G7 lone worker monitoring solutions; and field-replaceable cartridges in G7c, G7x, and G7 EXO connected devices.

