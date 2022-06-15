BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Short Interest Up 39.8% in May

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,800 shares, an increase of 39.8% from the May 15th total of 29,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 195,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 3.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,189,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,805,000 after purchasing an additional 95,425 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,085,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,308,000 after purchasing an additional 429,486 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 684,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after purchasing an additional 59,719 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 442,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,612,000 after buying an additional 29,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DSU traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.18. 321,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,565. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $12.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.64.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.91%.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

