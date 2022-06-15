BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, an increase of 39.4% from the May 15th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

BYM traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.79. The stock had a trading volume of 71,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,995. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.37 and a 200-day moving average of $13.68. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a one year low of $11.43 and a one year high of $16.50.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BYM. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the 1st quarter worth $185,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $407,000.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

