BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, an increase of 39.4% from the May 15th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
BYM traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.79. The stock had a trading volume of 71,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,995. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.37 and a 200-day moving average of $13.68. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a one year low of $11.43 and a one year high of $16.50.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.
BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.
