BlackRock MuniYield Fund (NYSE:MYD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $10.70

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.70 and last traded at $10.70, with a volume of 2403 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.93.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.84.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.0515 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.
About BlackRock MuniYield Fund (NYSE:MYD)
BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.
