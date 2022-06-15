BlackRock MuniYield Fund (NYSE:MYD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $10.70

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.70 and last traded at $10.70, with a volume of 2403 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.93.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.84.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.0515 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 30.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 306,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after buying an additional 71,696 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 193,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 50,808 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 10,763 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 512,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,616,000 after buying an additional 15,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.55% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniYield Fund (NYSE:MYD)

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

