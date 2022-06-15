BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $12.37

Shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.37 and last traded at $12.57, with a volume of 1357 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.68.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get BlackRock TCP Capital alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 23.74, a quick ratio of 23.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.65 and its 200 day moving average is $13.69. The company has a market cap of $723.82 million, a P/E ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.50.

BlackRock TCP Capital ( NASDAQ:TCPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 66.68% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $42.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Analysts anticipate that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.58%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 62.50%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCPC. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the second quarter worth about $287,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 1.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,038,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,097,000 after acquiring an additional 9,961 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 24.7% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,093 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 5,571 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 76.1% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 25,313 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 10,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 31.2% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 17,707 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211 shares in the last quarter. 24.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:TCPC)

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.