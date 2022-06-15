Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Needham & Company LLC from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BLNK. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Blink Charging from $26.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a hold rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Blink Charging from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a hold rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.13.

Shares of BLNK opened at $15.03 on Wednesday. Blink Charging has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $49.00. The firm has a market cap of $642.40 million, a P/E ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 3.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.24.

Blink Charging ( NASDAQ:BLNK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 million. Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 220.64% and a negative return on equity of 28.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 345.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Blink Charging will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Blink Charging by 14,328.6% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Blink Charging in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Blink Charging by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blink Charging in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in Blink Charging by 753.2% in the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.12% of the company’s stock.

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

