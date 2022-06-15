Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Price Target Raised to $27.00

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 79.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Blink Charging from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Tudor Pickering started coverage on Blink Charging in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on Blink Charging from $26.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. started coverage on Blink Charging in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Blink Charging presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.13.

Shares of BLNK stock opened at $15.03 on Wednesday. Blink Charging has a 12-month low of $13.60 and a 12-month high of $49.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $642.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 3.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.24.

Blink Charging ( NASDAQ:BLNK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.04. Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 28.84% and a negative net margin of 220.64%. The business had revenue of $9.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 345.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Blink Charging will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLNK. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Blink Charging during the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Blink Charging by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 14,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Blink Charging by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Blink Charging by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 38,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 7,916 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blink Charging during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors own 37.12% of the company’s stock.

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

