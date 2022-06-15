Bloomsbury Publishing Plc (LON:BMY) Raises Dividend to GBX 9.40 Per Share

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc (LON:BMY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.40 ($0.11) per share on Friday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Bloomsbury Publishing’s previous dividend of $1.34. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:BMY opened at GBX 385.71 ($4.68) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of £314.78 million and a PE ratio of 15.77. Bloomsbury Publishing has a 52 week low of GBX 309 ($3.75) and a 52 week high of GBX 454.82 ($5.52). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 399.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 377.28.

About Bloomsbury Publishing

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc publishes academic, educational, and general fiction and non-fiction books for consumers, children, teachers, students, researchers, and professionals worldwide. The company offers books and digital resources to international research community and higher education students; online law, accounting, and tax services for the United Kingdom and Eire professionals; and publishing services for corporations and institutions.

